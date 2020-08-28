National

Morrison open to taking back NZ terrorist

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference

Scott Morrison is open to the Christchurch mosque terrorist serving his life sentence without parole in Australia.

New Zealand's deputy prime minister Winston Peters is leading calls for Brenton Tarrant to be sent back to Australia after being convicted of killing 51 people and wounding 40 others.

Mr Morrison discussed the gunman's case with Jacinda Ardern after the sentencing in New Zealand on Thursday.

"I know all Australians and New Zealanders want to see this character locked up to never see the light of day again - I agree with that," he told the Seven Network on Friday.

"Whether he is held in New Zealand or Australia, we're open to that discussion."

There would need to be some changes to legal arrangements between Australia and New Zealand for the transfer to happen.

New Zealand is not a signatory to the relevant legislation involved and Mr Peters has no appetite to sign up.

The prime minister said he and Ms Ardern would work through the issues involved.

"Mostly, we're concerned about what the views of the families would be, of those affected, and we want to do the right thing by them," Mr Morrison said.

"There has been no request made for that (transfer), I should stress."

