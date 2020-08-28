Widest and slimmest gaps in gender pay

National

Women working in Australia are earning much less than men - anywhere between $131 and $454 a week on average depending on which state or territory they live in.

Figures from the Workplace Gender Equity Agency on Friday point to a national gap of 14 per cent or $253.

"In every state and territory of Australia, women are dealing with the consequences of pay gaps favouring men," agency director Libby Lyons said.

Western Australia posted the widest gender pay gap, with women on average earning $454 a week less than their male counterparts.

The difference was slimmest in Tasmania at $131.

Ms Lyons had a clear message for employees to help close the gap.

"Set targets, measure your progress, make people accountable for the outcomes and report the results to your board and executive team," she said.

"Make sure all of your employees - women and men - have equal access to flexible work and paid parental leave. If all employers do this, the pay gap will continue to head south."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged in February "we've got a lot more work to do" in relation to the nation's gender pay gap.

In December, Australia failed to make the top 40 in global rankings for gender equality, ranking 44 out of 153, according to a World Economic Forum report.

"That we still have a gender pay gap clearly shows that women and men do not have equal standing in the Australian workforce," Ms Lyons said.

IN EVERY STATE AND TERRITORY WOMEN EARN LESS THAN MEN ON AVERAGE

* Tas $131 per week less

* SA $132

* ACT $157

* Vic $176

* NT $220

* QLD $269

* NSW $286

* WA $454

* Nationally $254

Source: Workplace Gender Equality Agency

