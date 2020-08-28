Hotel staff didn’t isolate after outbreak

Staff at a Victorian quarantine hotel where a major COVID-19 outbreak occurred were told they didn't need to self-isolate after being tested for the virus.

About 90 per cent of the state's current coronavirus cases can be traced back to an outbreak at the Rydges on Swanston in May, which spread from a family of four to hotel staff and security.

The hotel's general manager Rosswyn Menezes said he received a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services on May 26, saying his staff had potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

The letter said anyone who had spent more than half an hour in the hotel between May 18 and 27 had to be tested.

"I asked DHHS team leader on site should we isolate straight away? I believed that we were advised at that point we did not have to because we were not a close contact," Mr Menezes told Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday.

Four days later, staff were told to self-isolate and the hotel was closed until June 18.

Mr Menezes told the inquiry the hotel initially took all returned travellers but from April 27 it became a "COVID hotel" and exclusively detained those who had tested positive.

Almost 90 per cent of the hotel's 350 guests tested positive to COVID-19.

It is still hosting COVID-positive locals.

Security guards at the hotel were also accused of making "inappropriate advances" on female staff.

"I was told that they were terminated," Mr Menezes said.

Meanwhile, security guards were caught napping in corridors and smoking in stairwells at Crown hotels.

Crown Hotels Melbourne executive manager Shaun D'Cruz told the inquiry towels were being taken from an off-limits area by security guards to use as pillows for naps.

"They were not permitted to go into that area. That was another reason as to why I had specifically brought that up, because that isn't something that they were supposed to do at all," he said.

"As far as I'm aware that issue was escalated to the government security department and they managed it appropriately."

Guards were also caught "smoking in the fire stairwells" and breaching social distancing in the hotel car park, he added.

Four Points by Sheraton general manager Stephen Ferrigno said he was also concerned about the diligence of security staff at his hotel.

"They appeared to spend a lot of time watching content on their telephone, having conversations on their mobile or generally in a fairly passive mode, sitting down for hours at a time," he said.

Mr Ferrigno referred to an incident on June 25, when a barefoot traveller left his room and made it down to the lobby.

"(CCTV footage) clearly shows the individual exiting his room to progress to the lift on his floor, on level 10. The guard is not wearing his mask, he is looking at his phone," he said.

Mr Ferrigno emailed the DHHS and others about the incident, but did not receive a reply.

Travelodge Docklands executive general manager Ram Mandyam said he had no issues with security guards, but found the DHHS and Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions to be disorganised.

"We needed a better point of contract, who was responsible for this program? The lack of clarity, in general, is probably what was missing on my end," Mr Mandyam told the inquiry.

However, he said he would still offer up his hotel for the program.

"My answer is yes because it's the right thing to do," Mr Manyam said.