Hotel managers to appear at Vic inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the Rydges on Swanston hotel in Melbourne (file image)

The managers of two Victorian hotels where quarantine breaches occurred will appear before an inquiry into the scheme.

The general manager of Rydges, Rosswyn Menezes, and the general manager of the Stamford Plaza, Karl Unterfrauner, will give evidence at Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second coronavirus wave can be traced back to outbreaks at their hotels.

The Rydges hotel outbreak is attributable to 90 per cent of the state's current cases and started with a family of four who arrived in Australia from overseas on May 9.

Meanwhile, nine per cent of cases be traced back to a man who returned from overseas on June 1 and a couple who returned on June 11 and stayed at the Stamford Plaza.

Prior to the outbreaks, Victoria had recorded just 19 COVID-19 deaths.

The state's death toll now stands at 485.

Also appearing are Ram Bharadwaj, general manager at the Travelodge, Shaun D'Cruz, executive general manager at Crown and Stephen Ferrigno, general manager at Four Points by Sheraton.

Staff from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions - who helped set up the program - gave evidence at the inquiry on Thursday.

Claire Febey, an executive director with the department, told the inquiry police wanted private security guards to take the lead role in guarding the hotels.

"It was my view that Victoria Police should be present on-site at hotels 24/7, and that perimeter or proximate patrol was not adequate," she said.

"I considered that the work of security should be under the direction of authorised officers, with Victoria Police there to oversee and manage escalation."

She escalated her concerns but was informed it was "sufficient for Victoria Police to be called through 000" if there was an emergency.

"I continued to press the issue, but gained no traction," Ms Febey said.

Emails released by the inquiry on Thursday also revealed a security guard was removed from the Crowne Plaza hotel after he slipped a note under a guest's door, asking her to add him on social media.

