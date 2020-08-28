Hotel managers appear at Vic inquiry

Security guards at Victoria's quarantine hotels were napping in corridors, smoking in stairwells and spending too much time on their phones, an inquiry has heard.

Crown Hotels Melbourne executive manager Shaun D'Cruz said towels were being taken from an off-limits area by security guards to use for naps.

"They were not permitted to go into that area. That was another reason as to why I had specifically brought that up, because that isn't something that they were supposed to do at all," he told the inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine program on Friday.

"As far as I'm aware that issue was escalated to the government security department and they managed it appropriately."

Mr D'Cruz said guards weren't permitted in the area for infection control reasons.

He also said guards were caught "smoking in the fire stairwells" and breaching social distancing in the hotel car park.

Crown Metropol and Crown Promenade were two of the first hotels involved in the program, hosting a total of 5600 returned overseas travellers from March 29.

Four Points by Sheraton was involved with the program from April 7 to July 10, hosting 1608 people.

General manager Stephen Ferrigno was also concerned about the diligence of security staff at his hotel.

"They appeared to spend a lot of time watching content on their telephone, having conversations on their mobile or generally in a fairly passive mode, sitting down for hours at a time," he said.

Mr Ferrigno referred to an incident on June 25, when a barefoot traveller left his room and made it down to the lobby.

"I had access to the CCTV footage that clearly shows the individual exiting his room to progress to the lift on his floor, on level 10. The guard is not wearing his mask, he is looking at his phone," he said.

Mr Ferrigno emailed the Department of Health and Human Services and others about the incident but did not receive a reply.

"As the guards and the company didn't report to the hotel, we didn't contract their services, we had nothing really to do with their briefing or job description or task description. Our ability to influence their behaviour was really restricted," he said.

Travelodge executive general manager Ram Mandyam said he had no issues with security guards, but found the DHHS and Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions to be disorganised.

"We needed a better point of contract, who was responsible for this program? The lack of clarity, in general, is probably what was missing on my end," Mr Mandyam told the inquiry.

However, he said he would still offer up his hotel for the program.

"My answer is yes because it's the right thing to do," Mr Manyam said.

Travelodge Docklands hosted 322 guests from two flights in April.

Rydges general manger Rosswyn Menezes and Stamford Plaza general manger Karl Unterfrauner will give evidence later on Friday.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second coronavirus wave can be traced back to outbreaks at their hotels.