Guards removed before Vic hotel outbreak

Managers of hotels involved in Melbourne's botched quarantine program have listed a catalogue of problems including security guards ignoring coronavirus protocols and allegedly harassing female staff.

One team of security guards were removed from the hotel that became ground zero for the state's deadly second wave of coronavirus, Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry heard on Friday.

About 90 per cent of the state's current COVID-19 cases can be traced back to a family who returned from overseas in May and quarantined at the Rydges on Swanston.

Its general manager Rosswyn Menezes said he wrote to the Department of Health and Human Services and Unified Security to complain about guards working at the hotel around the same time.

He said guards were breaching social distancing procedures by eating together and gathering in the lobby to watch videos.

Several guards were also accused of making "inappropriate advances" on female hotel staff.

Unified Security had sub-contracted the work to another company, Elite Protection.

"The whole team of Elite Protection Services were stood down at that point, the whole team, everyone at the hotel," Mr Menezes said.

After a staff member tested positive to COVID-19 on May 25, the DHHS advised anyone who had spent more than half an hour in the hotel between May 18-27 to be tested.

Mr Menezes said staff were told they did not have to self-isolate.

"I asked DHHS team leader on site should we isolate straight away? I believed that we were advised at that point we did not have to because we were not a close contact," Mr Menezes said.

Four days later, staff were told to self-isolate and the hotel was closed between June 1-18.

Mr Menezes told the inquiry the hotel initially took all returned travellers, but from April 27 it became a "COVID hotel" and exclusively detained those who had tested positive.

Almost 90 per cent of the hotel's 350 guests tested positive to COVID-19.

It is still hosting COVID-positive locals.

About nine per cent of current coronavirus cases are linked to the Stamford Plaza hotel, where complaints were also made about guards.

General manager Karl Unterfrauner detailed to the inquiry one incident where 70 guards gathered in the same room during a changeover of shifts.

His witness statement also refers to five security guards caught escorting a single guest for a smoke break "without wearing masks or social distancing themselves", another six entering a lift with guests and one caught "sleeping on duty".

Crown Hotels Melbourne executive manager Shaun D'Cruz told the inquiry security guards took towels from an off-limits area to use as pillows for naps.

Guards were also caught "smoking in the fire stairwells" and breaching social distancing in the hotel car park.

Four Points by Sheraton general manager Stephen Ferrigno was also concerned about the diligence of security staff.

"They appeared to spend a lot of time watching content on their telephone, having conversations on their mobile or generally in a fairly passive mode, sitting down for hours at a time," he said.

Mr Ferrigno referred to an incident on June 25, when a barefoot traveller left his room and made it down to the lobby.

Travelodge Docklands executive general manager Ram Mandyam said he had no issues with security guards, but found the DHHS and Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions to be disorganised.

"We needed a better point of contract, who was responsible for this program? The lack of clarity, in general, is probably what was missing on my end," Mr Mandyam told the inquiry.

But he would still offer up his hotel for the program.

"It's the right thing to do," Mr Manyam said.

The inquiry, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, continues on Monday.