National

SA goes five days without a COVID-19 case

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia has just one active case of coronavirus as the state's run without new infections stretches to five days.

The latest SA Health data shows the state last reported a positive test on August 23, when a nurse who worked to help stem Victoria's COVID-19 second wave returned to Adelaide.

Earlier this year, South Australia went more than a month without new cases and has only reported 35 since April 11.

The state's total since the start of the pandemic remains on 463 with more than 360,000 tests taken over that period.

The latest clean sheet came as more coronavirus measures were relaxed with communities near the Victorian border given back their freedom to move between the two states.

From Friday, people living or working 40 kilometres each side of the border are allowed to come and go but will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

The buffer zone was dropped last week, closing SA off to everyone except essential travellers coming from Victoria.

Premier Steven Marshall said the easing of restrictions was possible because the remaining virus cases in regional areas, close to South Australia, had been cleared.

"We've always said we wanted to remove that restriction the very second that we could," Mr Marshall said.

"It has been an enormous imposition on those border communities. We apologise for the inconvenience and frustration."

In other changes now in place, people travelling to SA from Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania who transit through the Sydney or Canberra airports will no longer need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Home gatherings in SA can also increase from 20 people to 50.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire