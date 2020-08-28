Schoolies cancelled amid COVID-19 risk

Schoolies Week has been cancelled with students warned there will be no mass gatherings on Queensland's Gold Coast when they finish Year 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it is a tough decision but concerts and organised events will be banned this year.

"This is a mass event. It poses a high risk," she told reporters on Friday.

She said such events would not only put the students who attend at risk but also the people they contact during and after, such as their grandparents.

Ms Palaszczuk said students and families wishing to celebrate the end of their final year in school could do so closer to their homes in small groups.

She also acknowledged the struggle Year 12s had endured finishing their studies with schools closing then reopening.

"But we've had to make these decisions because it is about the health of everyone," she said.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Queensland overnight.

All are linked to the corrections training centre at Wacol, in Brisbane's southwest, where a senior trainer was diagnosed with the virus earlier this week.

Two of the infected people live at Pimpama, on the Gold Coast, and the other lives in Forest Lake, where the trainer also lives.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says health restrictions limiting the number of people who can gather to no more than 10 in Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan will be extended to the Gold Coast from 8am on Saturday.

"All of these cases we have seen related to the corrections training centre have been in younger people," she said.

Dr Young said health officials did not yet know how the virus had spread within that centre or who is the primary case is.

It comes as thousands of Queensland prisoners potentially exposed to COVID-19 remain locked in their cells.

About 7000 inmates from the central coast to the southeast of the state were quarantined after the trainer was diagnosed with the virus.

The man, 60, didn't work in a prison but trained 14 prison officer recruits and came into contact with 11 other staff in the days before he was diagnosed.

The lockdown limits movement in and out of correctional facilities.

Prisoners are confined to cells and receive no personal or professional visits.

Staff who interact with them will wear protective clothing.

The restrictions will remain until revoked by Dr Young.