Senate probe into Rio cave blast continues

By AAP Newswire

Anthropologist Marcia Langton speaking at the National Press Club - AAP

Prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton is to testify at a Senate inquiry examining Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient sites in Western Australia.

Friday's hearing will also include evidence from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors amid continued fallout from Rio's handling of the incident.

The Northern Australia Committee, chaired by coalition MP Warren Entsch, is investigating what led to the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in the Pilbara region by one of the world's largest mining companies.

Committee members are expected next month to visit the land of traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

Professor Langton, the foundation chair of Australian Indigenous Studies at the University of Melbourne, has said in a submission to the inquiry the Commonwealth should enact a federal cultural heritage protection scheme.

"It is my opinion the Australian government has been negligent in leaving these matters to a state that ... has demonstrated, again and again historically, that Aboriginal cultural heritage will be sacrificed to secure the flow of mining royalties to the state's coffers," she said.

WA's government will release new draft heritage laws later this year which will strengthen the rights of traditional owners and provide them with a right of appeal.

Rio on Monday published a board review which determined there was "no single root cause or error" of the incident and spared the company's CEO and other senior executives from losing their jobs, instead cutting their bonuses.

The PKKP were not told Rio had examined three other options for expanding its Brockman 4 mine which did not involve damaging the rock shelters.

Evidence given at a previous hearing revealed the blast allowed Rio to extract an additional $US135 million ($A188 million) worth of high-grade iron ore.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility labelled Rio's board review "highly disappointing".

Industry super fund HESTA has meanwhile called on mining companies to adopt consistent principles for engaging with Indigenous groups.

