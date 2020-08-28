National

Government push for more English speakers

By AAP Newswire

Alan Tudge - AAP

1 of 1

Migrants who can't speak English will be allowed to attend an uncapped number of free classes in an overhaul of Australia's language programs.

The Morrison government will scrap the hours cap and remove time limits on government-provided English classes from Friday.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge is also set to flag new legislation to make classes available for all non-English speakers until they reach a vocational level.

Under the current Adult Migrant English Program, most citizens and permanent residents can access 510 hours of free tuition, with a small number eligible for 1090 hours.

On average, participants complete 300 hours and 21 per cent leave with a functional level of English.

In an address to the National Press Club in Canberra on Friday, Mr Tudge will warn high numbers of people with poor English skills are a risk to national cohesion.

"This is not to blame anyone whose English language proficiency is poor, but clearly full participation in the community is difficult when there are language barriers," he is expected to say.

"Without English language skills, migrants are less likely to get a job, less likely to integrate, and less likely to participate in our democracy."

The minister believes there are about one million residents with little or no English based on trends from the 2016 census.

He says the existing program is mostly classroom-based, lacks flexibility for workers and parents, and doesn't maximise the use of technology.

Australia's citizenship test will also include new questions with a stronger focus on values like the rule of law, freedom of speech and individual responsibility.

The government will update the Australian values statement signed by citizenship applicants and migrants.

More people will be encouraged to take up citizenship.

"The stronger focus on Australian values in citizenship testing will be an important part of helping protect our social cohesion into the future," Mr Tudge will say.

The minister will promise more dual-language community liaison officers including a boost in Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese and Vietnamese speakers.

Social cohesion research will also be increased through a partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute.

Mr Tudge will encourage Australians to join community groups, introduce themselves to neighbours and new arrivals, or volunteering when restrictions ease.

"The goal of social cohesion is one for all of us to progress and to take action where we can at an individual and community level," he will say.

"This is particularly important now during these very tough times - certainly for those in Victoria."

