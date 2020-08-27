National

Forrest granted overseas travel exemption

By AAP Newswire

Businessman Andrew Forrest (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest has been granted an overseas travel exemption for a business trip to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

The Fortescue Metals Group chairman and founder is leading a delegation that is expected to spend several days in PNG before travelling to Jakarta.

FMG confirmed the visit but did not elaborate on details of the trip or answer whether the group would be required to enter hotel quarantine upon returning to Australia.

"The Australian Border Force have authorised a business travel exemption for a group led by Fortescue Metals Group's chairman Dr Andrew Forrest AO which will allow early stage discussions on important philanthropic and investment opportunities, providing potential for contribution to COVID-19 economic recovery," a spokesperson told AAP.

"All relevant approvals have been obtained and a COVID-19 management plan is in place."

Australia has enforced strict travel bans which prevent anyone from leaving the country without an exemption.

The criteria include compassionate or humanitarian grounds, urgent personal business or medical treatment or travel that is either in the national interest, essential for critical industries or related to the COVID-19 outbreak response.

Thousands of Australian citizens remain overseas with the federal government enforcing a cap on the number of returning flights.

Others have been denied permission to leave Australia or experienced long delays waiting for decisions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade last month said more than 357,000 citizens and permanent residents had returned to Australia since mid-March.

PNG's Post-Courier has reported Mr Forrest's delegation intends to travel in a COVID "bubble" that isolates them from the broader public.

Mr Forrest was expected to meet with political leaders including PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

FMG was reported earlier this year to have shown an interest in the Bougainville copper mine in Papua New Guinea.

Latest articles

Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News
Sport

One month left to apply for sporting grants

Is your sporting club looking for a leg up? Whether it be a spare pair of pads for the kitbag, sparkling new jerseys for the under-8s or investing in a website, applying for the latest round of the Victorian Government’s 2020-21 Sporting Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire