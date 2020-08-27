National

Man accused of SA double murder named

By AAP Newswire

The man accused of murdering his son and his son's partner in South Australia's southeast can now be named, after a suppression order lapsed.

Pawel Klosowski, 46, appeared in Mt Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder.

But the magistrate imposed a suppression order on his identity for 72 hours.

Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after police were called to Klosowski's Mount McIntyre property on Saturday night.

Police said on Sunday that the young couple, both from Adelaide, appeared to be visiting for a family event.

