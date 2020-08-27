Accused killer’s ankles ‘blood-splattered’

One of two Irishmen on trial for the fatal beating of a 66-year-old Sydney man had ankles splattered with blood, a jury has heard.

Tradesman Christopher McLaughlin, 25, and flatmate Nathan Kelly, 23, deny murdering Paul Tavelardis in a dimly lit Summer Hill street about 12.30am on December 29, 2018.

Barristers for both men say neither formed intent to kill or inflict really serious harm on Mr Tavelardis, who died in hospital nine days later.

One of the first two police on the scene told the NSW Supreme Court he saw McLaughlin standing in the street.

"I noticed what appeared to be blood splatter around his ankles," Detective Senior Constable Matthew Mackie said on Thursday.

Blood was also splattered on the white trim and soles of McLaughlin's shoes, the officer said.

He also noticed blood around the Irishman's knuckles and on his fingers but couldn't see an injury to indicate the blood was McLaughlin's, the jury was told.

Kelly was nearby, he said.

The court also heard from a rideshare driver who stopped at an intersection near the incident on Grosvenor Street and saw "two men beating a man until the man fell on the floor".

The man being beaten "was defenceless" and wasn't retaliating while he was punched, the driver said.

But the driver was unable to say what happened after the beaten man hit the ground as the traffic lights turned green and his attention returned to the road.

A passenger in the car is expected to give evidence later in the trial.

The Crown alleges both Irishmen, who lived on the street, had spent many hours drinking in the lead-up to the incident.

Kelly allegedly loudly drove a car around Summer Hill before parking it metres from the station wagon Mr Tavelardis called home.

The fatal bashing allegedly occurred moments after the Irishmen got out of the car.

Their lawyers have suggested the 66-year-old was found trying to break into McLaughlin's ute and then struck out at Kelly with a metal pipe when confronted.

Mr Tavelardis told police he'd been beaten up and was alert on arrival at hospital, the trial has been told.

But he never woke from surgery to treat bleeding on the brain and had his life support turned off on January 7.

The trial continues.