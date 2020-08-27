National

Qld man admits bashing at house party

By AAP Newswire

A man punched and kicked a 37-year-old party-goer in an "inconceivably out of proportion response" to an offensive remark.

Kawana Renae Pinikera, 39, admitted throwing the first punch during an assault in 2017 on Justin Towers, who died two days later.

He also admitted kicking Mr Towers while the injured man lay unconscious on the ground.

The pair were at a house party at Beenleigh south of Brisbane on May 21, 2017.

Mr Towers had been dancing and singing at the backyard barbecue in the hours leading up to the attack.

By the time he left he had suffered 65 blunt force injuries to his head, body and limbs, the Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

Mr Towers was taken unconscious to hospital the following day.

His family switched off his life support system two days later.

Justice David Boddice said there was no doubt the remark made by Mr Towers was offensive but the assault was an "inconceivably out of proportion response".

Pinikera was handed a sentence of five years in jail after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Justice Boddice ordered the sentence be suspended after the three years and three months Pinikera has already spent in custody.

