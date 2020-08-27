Vic lockdown ‘hasn’t increased suicides’

Suicides have not increased in Victoria during COVID-19, amid heightened mental health fears caused by lockdowns.

Data from the Coroners Court shows 466 Victorians have died by suicide since January 1. This time last year, 468 people had taken their own lives.

Men are three times more likely than women to die by suicide, those aged between 25 and 55 at highest risk.

The Coroners Court investigates all suspected suicide deaths and says it will release figures each month to raise awareness about the problem.

Earlier this month, it was revealed there had been a 33 per cent increase in children going to hospital for self-harm during the previous 12 months.

The state government said it was paying $60 million to create more mental health hospital beds and boost community support during the pandemic.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636