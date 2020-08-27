National

Warnie’s baggy green cap at Bradman Museum

By AAP Newswire

Baggy green cap - AAP

Shane Warne's cherished baggy green cap has found a permanent home in the Bradman Museum's Baggy Green Exhibition at Bowral, in the NSW Southern Highlands.

The king of spin offered his iconic Test cap for auction to raise money for the bushfire appeal in January when it was bought by the Commonwealth Bank for $1 million.

Since its sale it toured the country to boost spirits at schools, cricket clubs, and community centres before its adventure was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday - Sir Donald Bradman's Birthday - the cap joined a collection of thirty baggy greens dating back to the 1800's at the Bradman Museum.

Test caps owned by Australia's cricketing royalty, including Christina Matthews, Victor Trumper, and Bradman himself are featured in the exhibit.

CBA Chief Executive Officer, Matt Comyn handed over the treasured cap at the museum.

"I am delighted that CBA was able to secure Shane's cherished baggy green cap.

"The cap not only raised more than $1 million for bushfire relief, it enabled us to raise further funds for the bushfire appeal, and now finds its home here at the Bradman Museum for all Australian cricket fans to enjoy," he said.

"Through the bank's contributions to disaster relief and the support of our customers, we contributed close to $20 million to support the community over the past financial year.

"Once again we see the power of the Baggy Green to inspire and lift our nation."

