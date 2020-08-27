National

Driver spared jail after ‘silly mistake’

By AAP Newswire

City of Ink tattoo parlour (file image) - AAP

Hakan Akbal probably would have got away with being the getaway driver following a Melbourne tattoo parlour shooting if he hadn't turned his headlights off.

He agreed to supply petrol to torch the car used in the drive-by shooting of the City of Ink tattoo parlour, owned by former Richmond AFL player Jake King and underworld figure Toby Mitchell, in July 2018.

But Akbal's conspicuous methods gave him away and he was pulled over in the middle of the night without headlights on, with a jerry can in the back and the vehicle smelling strongly of petrol.

The 25-year-old was spared jail by County Court Judge Gabriele Cannon on Thursday, after pleading guilty to arson and assisting an offender.

He wasn't involved in the South Melbourne shooting and didn't know about it before meeting his associates at Brunswick with the fuel.

"You really need to get real and take full responsibility," Judge Cannon told Akbal in handing him a two-year community correction order.

She was concerned by his continued attempts to downplay or deny his role in the arson, despite pleading guilty.

Misguided loyalty had driven him to supply the petrol to associates who dumped the car and then drive them away from the scene.

He would likely have got away with it if he hadn't caught the attention of police by driving without headlights, the judge said.

After being arrested Akbal told an undercover officer he was in the Comancheros bikie gang. He wasn't and lied to appear tough while in a police cell with the operative.

When asked if he was present at the tattoo parlour shooting, Akbal gave a "so-so" hand gesture.

He later described that night as the greatest mistake of his life, barrister Sam Tovey told the court.

Prosecutor Daryl Brown had pushed for jail time, arguing any link between the co-offenders and shooting would have been destroyed had it not been for Akbal's "silly mistake" with the headlights.

Judge Cannon accepted the young man had worked hard over the past two years to show he could live a law-abiding life.

She said putting him behind bars would be regressive and could jeopardise his rehabilitation.

Akbal must fork out $3000 in the form of a bond for the duration of his community order. He must also do 100 hours of unpaid work and cannot associate with his co-offenders.

