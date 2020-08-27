National

Older Qlders urged to trial COVID-19 jab

By AAP Newswire

Vaccine needle - AAP

1 of 1

Volunteers aged 56 and over are being urged to help with the next phase of human trials for the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine.

The tests will gauge if the vaccine is safe for older people, virologist and project co-leader Professor Paul Young says.

"As most people are now aware, COVID-19 appears to have a higher degree of disease severity in older individuals," he said.

"By conducting this expanded safety study, we'll be able to gather key data to support the large-scale efficacy trials."

UQ is recruiting 48 volunteers between 56-65 years of age and another 48 volunteers aged 66 years and over.

The team is aiming to start the new trials within three weeks.

Infectious disease expert Associate Professor Paul Griffin said participants generally need to be in good health, and any existing medical conditions need to be stable.

The university started phase one of the human trials in July with 120 18 to 55-year-olds.

Early results have been positive, with the vaccine proving to be generally well-tolerated in healthy volunteers.

The call to extend the trials follows successful pre-clinical trials on hamsters

In the animal trial the potential vaccine provided protection against virus replication and reduced lung inflammation following exposure to the virus.

UQ and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations entered into a partnership in June with Australian biotech company CSL to take the rapid response 'molecular clamp' enabled vaccine through clinical development and manufacture, if it proves successful.

The Queensland government has provided $10 million in funding for the project, the federal government has contributed $5 million and more than $10 million has been provided by philanthropic and other donors.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Isaiah Firebrace leaves judges spellbound on Masked Singer

Disguised beneath all sorts of costumed wizardry, the young Moama musician had the judges guessing during his rendition of P!nk’s Raise Your Glass

Alex Gretgrix
News

Speech Pathology Week highlights effect of communication difficulties on people’s lives

ONE in seven Australians will experience a communication difficulty in their lifetime. With communication disabilities largely invisible, Echuca speech pathologist Ruth Glanville said many people wouldn’t realise just how many people were...

Anna McGuinness
News

Principal hopes for year 12s to experience their final days on campus

FOR school leavers, every day brings something special. In their final months as a student, there are a number of major events the teenagers will never experience again. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, many of these crucial schooling moments are on...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire