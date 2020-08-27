Morrison seeks to smooth out state borders

Scott Morrison is seeking greater consistency across state and territory borders fortified during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister concedes the Commonwealth's powers on state borders are not as clear cut as foreign affairs but he is looking to harmonise the complaints process for people affected by closures.

"I can understand Australians are frustrated the border closures are not being addressed as well as we'd hope," Mr Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

"I will continue to work to ensure we have a transparent and fair process, that there are appropriate appeal rights in place for people who are affected by these decisions."

Mr Morrison hinted he would have more to say about state borders at a bush summit on Friday.

The prime minister has for months railed against states who have closed their borders without releasing the medical advice the decisions are based on.

But despite his public lobbying and personal pleas at national cabinet meetings, the premiers and chief ministers are standing by their politically popular closed border policies.