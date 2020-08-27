Inquiry looks at virus hit to arts sector

Artists are being urged to let the federal government know how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the industry.

A new inquiry is looking at the benefits cultural and creative industries bring to Australia and the effect coronavirus has had on the sector.

An online survey for artists is open until October 22, asking questions including how long respondents have been in paid work in the industry and how many jobs they've recently had.

It also asks whether people also undertake paid work outside the arts.

Submissions are also being accepted.

Chair of the committee undertaking the inquiry, Nationals MP David Gillespie, says the arts is at a point of significant change as Australia adapts to pandemic life.

"Australia's creative innovation economy has made us a major player in the international arts arena, delivering benefits to our economy and helping shape our national identity," he said.

"It's time to reflect on and re-think the way we create and interact with art, as we react to the pandemic and the challenges we need to overcome."

The arts sector has repeatedly called for government help during the pandemic after the industry was effectively shut down with coronavirus restrictions.

There remains no clarity on when large performances can restart, with gatherings still facing attendance limits.