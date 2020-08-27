National

Adani takes dogged Qld protester to court

By AAP Newswire

security guard blocks Former Greens mayoral candidate Ben Pennings - AAP

1 of 1

Coal miner Adani has launched legal proceedings against a persistent protester for harassing and intimidating workers involved with its major mine project in central Queensland.

The Indian-owned firm claims Galilee Blockade activist Ben Pennings has led a decade-long campaign against Adani's business, employees, contractors and potential business partners over its 10 million-tonne-a-year Galilee Basin project.

The company filed a civil damages case against him in Queensland's Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking to limit his ability to prevent Adani from "legally and legitimately pursuing our commercial interests".

"After almost a decade of this type of intimidation we are saying enough is enough and we are exercising our legal rights to put an end to this obsessive and, in some cases, dangerous behaviour," the company said in a statement.

"This is not about inflicting hardship on Mr Pennings, rather we are protecting our rights to carry out our business and give regional Queenslanders a fair go in terms of jobs and contracting opportunities."

Adani claims the activist caused distress to workers by entering the company's offices and used intimidation to try to force meetings with executives.

The firm also alleges he used photos of its workers and contractors on social media to try to "belittle or intimidate them".

Mr Pennings called it an "attack dog" legal strategy on Twitter, adding he was confident he would get excellent pro bono advice.

The company is building its $2 billion thermal coal mine in the Galilee Basin, which could be expanded to six times that size.

Adani is also building a rail line with an initial 40 million tonne-a-year capacity that would be open to other companies if it gets the tick of approval to mine the coal-rich region.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Isaiah Firebrace leaves judges spellbound on Masked Singer

Disguised beneath all sorts of costumed wizardry, the young Moama musician had the judges guessing during his rendition of P!nk’s Raise Your Glass

Alex Gretgrix
News

Speech Pathology Week highlights effect of communication difficulties on people’s lives

ONE in seven Australians will experience a communication difficulty in their lifetime. With communication disabilities largely invisible, Echuca speech pathologist Ruth Glanville said many people wouldn’t realise just how many people were...

Anna McGuinness
News

Principal hopes for year 12s to experience their final days on campus

FOR school leavers, every day brings something special. In their final months as a student, there are a number of major events the teenagers will never experience again. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, many of these crucial schooling moments are on...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire