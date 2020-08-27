National

Veteran mental health gets new watchdog

By AAP Newswire

A watchdog with the powers of a royal commission will be appointed to address the unacceptably high rates of suicide among defence personnel and veterans.

Attorney-General Christian Porter on Thursday introduced to parliament laws to set up the National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.

"The national commissioner will be truly independent and deliver genuine transparency as it helps to uncover the root causes and contributing factors in ADF member and veteran deaths by suicide," he said.

"It will also provide the opportunity for families and those people who have been personally affected by an ADF member or veteran death by suicide to share their story in a safe and supported way."

A four-week process has been launched to get public feedback on the draft laws.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra the commissioner would be someone who can bring "the empathy, the sensitivity (and) the professional skills" to look at each case.

"I wish there was something that could be done that you could give a guarantee it prevents these things happening," he said.

"We'll strive to find what it is."

The government has budgeted $42.7 million over five years for the role, including a one-off review of historical ADF member and veteran deaths by suicide and a legal financial assistance scheme.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

