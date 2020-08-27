National

No request to bring NZ terrorist back here

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not received a request for the Christchurch mosque terrorist to serve his life sentence in Australia.

The Australian-born gunman has been sentenced to life without parole for the March 2019 mass murders.

It is the first time a full-life term has been imposed in New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not raised his incarceration with her Australian counterpart.

"It's normal practice that criminals convicted of these offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction and that's my understanding of what the arrangements are," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different."

The prime minister paid tribute to survivors of the New Zealand shootings, saying he and wife Jenny Morrison met with a group who showed incredible grace.

Brenton Tarrant, 29, murdered 51 people and injured 40 others in the attacks.

Labor frontbenchers Kristina Keneally and Andrew Giles hope his life sentence brings justice to the victims and closure to their families.

They said the gunman was not simply a gunman but a violent right-wing extremist and white supremacist.

"Regrettably, we still have not had a serious conversation about how this individual was radicalised or how much of this occurred in Australia.

"But it is clear that at least some of these ugly ideas would have been shaped by conversations and ideas prevalent here."

They said Australians stood in solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

"We will always unite with them against racism, hatred, fear and division."

