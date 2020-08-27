National

Justice delivered to Christchurch gunman

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the life sentence given to the Australian terrorist responsible for the Christchurch mosque attacks.

"Justice today was delivered to the terrorist and murderer for his cowardly and horrific crimes in Christchurch. It is right that we will never see or hear from him ever again," Mr Morrison said on Thursday.

"All Australians were horrified and devastated by his despicable act."

Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life without parole for the March 2019 mass murders.

It is the first time a full-life term has been imposed in New Zealand.

The prime minister has not received a request for Tarrant to serve his sentence in Australia and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not raised the matter of his incarceration.

"It's normal practice that criminals convicted of these offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction and that's my understanding of what the arrangements are," Mr Morrison told reporters.

"No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different."

Australia routinely sends Kiwis who have committed crimes on Australian soil back to New Zealand but only after they have served their prison sentences.

The prime minister paid tribute to survivors of the New Zealand shootings, saying he and wife Jenny met with a group who showed incredible grace.

Tarrant, 29, murdered 51 people and injured 40 others.

Labor frontbenchers Kristina Keneally and Andrew Giles hope his life sentence brings justice to the victims and closure to their families.

They said he was not simply a gunman but a violent right-wing extremist and white supremacist.

"Regrettably, we still have not had a serious conversation about how this individual was radicalised or how much of this occurred in Australia.

"But it is clear that at least some of these ugly ideas would have been shaped by conversations and ideas prevalent here."

They said Australians stood in solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

"We will always unite with them against racism, hatred, fear and division."

Ms Ardern acknowledged the strength of New Zealand's Muslim community who shared their words in court during the gunman's sentencing hearing.

"Nothing will take the pain away but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow," she said.

"The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it. His deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence."

Latest articles

Sport

Tournament postponed

The Premier Fours event that was to be hosted at the Deniliquin Bowling Club on August 29 and 30 has been postponed due to health advice in relation to Coronavirus restrictions. Club president Shane Laing said the club hopes to reschedule the...

Olivia Duffey
News

More actions completed

Projects promised through Edward River Council’s annual combined delivery program and operational plan are progressing despite setbacks resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. In his first week on the job, general manager Phil Stone was last week...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Healthy direction for schools

All schools in the Deniliquin district have been deemed to have reached 100 per cent achievement in meeting the NSW Healthy School Canteen Strategy. The strategy was launched in 2017 to help schools achieve healthier standards. It stipulates at...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire