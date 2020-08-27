National

Green laws, waste ban ready for parliament

By AAP Newswire

Streamlined environmental approvals and waste export bans are soon likely to be enshrined in law.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley will on Thursday introduce a fistful of bills to federal parliament.

One batch of bills will implement export bans on waste plastic, paper, glass and tyres.

The waste has previously been buried in landfill or sent overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia's waste is its responsibility.

"We've got to deal with it and recycle it and repurpose it and reuse it here, to both drive jobs in the recycling industry and improve the quality of our environment," he told reporters in Canberra.

Mr Morrison said plastic waste in the ocean was a key issue for Australia's Pacific and Southeast Asian neighbours.

"Waste plastics in oceans is destroying communities, it is destroying their livelihoods, it is destroying their health."

The prime minister also said children often raised the issue of ocean waste when he visited schools.

The changes will keep the 645,000 tonnes of unprocessed plastic, paper, glass and tyres usually shipped overseas each year onshore.

Assistant environment minister Trevor Evans said the bill would encourage companies to take responsibility for the waste they generate.

Another bill makes minor technical amendments to environmental approvals, paving the way for the states to take over.

The states must abide by a set of yet-to-be-developed national environmental standards.

The changes were prompted by a review of the system, which is not yet complete.

Former competition watchdog Graeme Samuel is conducting the review, which has so far found the current laws are ineffective and Australia's environmental trajectory is unsustainable.

Professor Samuel recommended an independent environmental watchdog as part of his interim report.

The government has rejected the idea, but it's supported by Labor, the Greens and environmental groups.

The Greens fear the government is rushing the changes, arguing Professor Samuel's report should be finished before any draft laws are introduced.

His final report is due in October.

