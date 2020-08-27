National

NSW police bust ID theft trio in Sydney

By AAP Newswire

NSW police arrest a woman allegedly involved in the syndicate. - AAP

Three people are facing more than 70 charges over their alleged involvement in a NSW-wide money laundering and identity theft syndicate targeting "hard-working" Australians.

In April, detectives from the State Crime Command's Cybercrime Squad established Strike Force Bilkurra to investigate a syndicate involved in cyber-enabled fraud.

Police allege stolen personal information was used to acquire credit cards, which were then used to obtain cash, cryptocurrency, telecommunication equipment and household goods.

Investigators executed three search warrants at Eastgardens, South Coogee and Randwick, all in Sydney's east, on Wednesday.

During the searches, detectives seized more than 150 mobile phones and more than 300 sim cards, as well as computers and electronic equipment.

Officers also seized $11,580, more than 300 credit cards, personal identification documentation and about 18g of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Luxury handbags valued at $50,000 and a Land Rover and Holden Commodore were also seized.

Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft said the syndicate involved in large-scale identity theft and money laundering.

The sophisticated syndicate had targeted "hard-working Australians across the state", he said.

A 42-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were arrested at the Eastgardens home and taken to Mascot Police Station.

The woman was charged with 20 offences including knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, dealing with property proceeds of crime and 18 counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

It will be alleged the woman directed the syndicate and obtained more than $150,000 through money laundering and identity theft.

The man was charged with 35 offences including participating in a criminal group, dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence, dealing with property proceeds of crime and 32 counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Police will allege the man was involved in the syndicate and obtained nearly $300,000 through cyber-enabled fraudulent activities.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the South Coogee home and charged with 18 offences including participating in a criminal group, breach of bail and 16 counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Police will allege the man was involved in the syndicate and dealt with proceeds of crime worth more than $27,000.

The trio was refused bail to appear before Central Local Court on Thursday.

