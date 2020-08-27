National

No charges over Tanya Day’s custody death

By AAP Newswire

Aboriginal woman Tanya Day's family say they are devastated and angry Victorian police involved in her death in custody won't be charged.

A coronial investigation found the 55-year-old grandmother's death in December 2017 was clearly preventable.

She died in hospital more than two weeks after repeatedly falling and hitting her head in a Castlemaine police cell. She had been arrested for being drunk on a train.

Coroner Caitlin English in April referred Ms Day's death to prosecutors, saying there was evidence to suggest it may have amounted to negligent manslaughter.

Victoria Police now says charges will not be laid against the officers involved, following advice from the Office of Public Prosecutions.

Ms Day's family is aghast no one will be held accountable.

"The two police officers who failed to properly check on our mum and instead left her to die on the floor of a police cell have been let off," the family said in a statement released by the Human Rights Law Centre.

"Our mum's case shows why it's wrong for police to be investigating the actions of their own colleagues.

"When someone dies at the hands of the police, the law should require a transparent investigation, so that there can be truth and accountability."

The Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service said the First Nations people had been fighting for decades for change.

"Tanya Day's family have suffered an immeasurable loss, and they have been courageous and resilient in their pursuit of justice," chief executive Nerita Waight said.

"The system should be a safety net. It should protect us. Aboriginal people should not be dying in custody."

Victoria Police acknowledged the family's loss and suffering, and said it would continue reviewing the coroner's findings and recommendations.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said officers could have done better in monitoring Ms Day's welfare in custody.

"I believe the door wasn't opened in the cell to conduct checks, which should have occurred," he told radio 3AW on Thursday

During the inquest, police claimed they had conducted regular verbal and physical checks on Ms Day. Ms English found these were inadequate.

The coroner also said the train conductor's decision to call triple-zero on Ms Day had been influenced by her Aboriginality.

But she did not find the decision of police to take her into custody displayed systemic racism.

Ms Day's death prompted the state government to abolish the offence of public drunkenness.

The Office of Public Prosecutions declined to comment on its decision not to lay charges.

