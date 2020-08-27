National

Australian jailed in Iran given essentials

By AAP Newswire

Kylie Moore-Gilbert - AAP

Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert is facing an "impossibly difficult" situation in a notorious Iranian prison but is receiving food and water, says Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

"She is arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced on charges that we don't accept," Senator Payne told reporters on Thursday.

"We will continue to seek her release from Iranian authorities. I know this is an impossibly difficult situation for her and her family."

Australia's ambassador to Iran visited Dr Moore-Gilbert in jail earlier this month.

She is imprisoned at the harsh Qarchak prison east of Tehran, which is infamous for killings and torture.

Dr Moore-Gilbert, who lectured in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested at Tehran Airport in September 2018 following a conference and was later convicted of espionage.

She is understood to be serving a 10-year sentence.

The Australian denies all charges.

