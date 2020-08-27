National

Woman dies in Sydney Harbour Bridge crash

By AAP Newswire

A general view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. - AAP

A woman has died after a head-on crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge which is causing peak hour chaos with all lanes closed.

Around 7am on Thursday emergency services were called to the bridge, after reports a Mitsubishi Mirage travelling north and a BMW travelling south had collided.

The female driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene, police said.

Her two passengers - both men believed to be in their 30s - were treated for head injuries and have been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. One is reported to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the BMW - a woman believed to be in her 40s - remains trapped and Police Rescue officers are trying to release her.

A helicopter ambulance landed on the bridge to transport the injured to hospital.

Drivers wanting to cross the harbour are being advised to use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead, although there is traffic heavy in both directions.

People driving to work should also consider working from home.

"Due to the serious nature of the crash, there is no forecast as to when all lanes will reopen," traffic authorities said.

Buses that usually travel over the Sydney Harbour Bridge are terminating early and passengers are being told to catch a train instead.

Due to the associated traffic chaos, crews from The Rocks Fire Station made their way through traffic on foot to deliver life-saving equipment.

