Sydney Harbour Bridge reopens after crash

The Sydney Harbour Bridge has reopened in both directions after a head-on crash that killed a woman, left a man fighting for life and three others injured.

The wreckage has been cleared after the accident shut down the iconic bridge for three hours during morning peak causing widespread traffic chaos.

Emergency services were called to the southern side of the bridge about 7am on Thursday after a Mitsubishi Mirage travelling north and a BMW travelling south collided.

The woman driving the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

One man - a passenger- suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, NSW Ambulance said.

Two other men were also taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries and another woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

Ambulance duty operations manager Lucky Phrachanh said paramedics were confronted by a horrific scene.

A helicopter ambulance landed on the bridge to take the injured to hospital and crews from The Rocks Fire Station had to make their way on foot through traffic to deliver life-saving equipment.

An emergency worker told ABC TV it was a particularly difficult job for crews to access and control, given the location of the cars which were spread across multiple lanes.

"One of the patients was ... trapped for a significant period of time, requiring paramedics, firefighters and police to spend quite a bit of time getting into the vehicle, treating her in that entrapped state," he said.

"The lady ... was conscious throughout. She was obviously concerned and in pain. But she was - all things being given, she was in reasonably good spirits and was able to talk to the paramedics and the doctor throughout her treatment."

Traffic was backed up in all directions.

Drivers wanting to cross the harbour were advised to use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead or catch a train and people were asked to consider working from home to avoid traffic snarls.

Buses are again able to travel across the bridge but may experience delays.