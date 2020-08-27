National

Sydney Harbour Bridge reopens after crash

By AAP Newswire

The wreckage of a multi car accident on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. - AAP

1 of 1

The Sydney Harbour Bridge has reopened in both directions after a head-on crash that killed a woman, left a man fighting for life and three others injured.

The wreckage has been cleared after the accident shut down the iconic bridge for three hours during morning peak causing widespread traffic chaos.

Emergency services were called to the southern side of the bridge about 7am on Thursday after a Mitsubishi Mirage travelling north and a BMW travelling south collided.

The woman driving the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

One man - a passenger- suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, NSW Ambulance said.

Two other men were also taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries and another woman was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

Ambulance duty operations manager Lucky Phrachanh said paramedics were confronted by a horrific scene.

A helicopter ambulance landed on the bridge to take the injured to hospital and crews from The Rocks Fire Station had to make their way on foot through traffic to deliver life-saving equipment.

An emergency worker told ABC TV it was a particularly difficult job for crews to access and control, given the location of the cars which were spread across multiple lanes.

"One of the patients was ... trapped for a significant period of time, requiring paramedics, firefighters and police to spend quite a bit of time getting into the vehicle, treating her in that entrapped state," he said.

"The lady ... was conscious throughout. She was obviously concerned and in pain. But she was - all things being given, she was in reasonably good spirits and was able to talk to the paramedics and the doctor throughout her treatment."

Traffic was backed up in all directions.

Drivers wanting to cross the harbour were advised to use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel instead or catch a train and people were asked to consider working from home to avoid traffic snarls.

Buses are again able to travel across the bridge but may experience delays.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Isaiah Firebrace leaves judges spellbound on Masked Singer

Disguised beneath all sorts of costumed wizardry, the young Moama musician had the judges guessing during his rendition of P!nk’s Raise Your Glass

Alex Gretgrix
News

Speech Pathology Week highlights effect of communication difficulties on people’s lives

ONE in seven Australians will experience a communication difficulty in their lifetime. With communication disabilities largely invisible, Echuca speech pathologist Ruth Glanville said many people wouldn’t realise just how many people were...

Anna McGuinness
News

Principal hopes for year 12s to experience their final days on campus

FOR school leavers, every day brings something special. In their final months as a student, there are a number of major events the teenagers will never experience again. But amid the COVID-19 crisis, many of these crucial schooling moments are on...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire