Vic has 23 virus deaths, 113 new cases

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's mixed coronavirus news continues, with 23 deaths and new cases dropping further to 113.

The fatalities take the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572.

It's also the third-highest daily toll for Australia after Wednesday's 24 and the record 25 on August 5.

But the new cases are the lowest since 74 on July 5, also the last time that number was below 100.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the fall in infections, while adding restrictions should ease across Australia as soon as possible.

"Victoria has turned the corner and we will continue to invest our efforts in assisting them to ensure that we can continue to get this outbreak under control and return life in Melbourne and across Victoria, to as normal as you can in a COVID-safe world," he said.

"The restrictions should be in only for as long as they are absolutely needed and they should only be placed in where they are absolutely needed, based on that medical advice."

Meanwhile the Victorian government and crossbenchers are moving closer to compromise over the controversial bid to extend the state of emergency by 12 months.

Premier Daniel Andrew's proposal, announced on Monday, is now doomed, with reports of a backdown and a six-month deal more likely.

"The 12-month extension just won't pass the parliament, so they're looking for a modified version of that, that would include a maximum of six months before it came back to the parliament," crossbencher Fiona Patten told the ABC.

"They will certainly need to renegotiate that if they're to pass it through the upper house."

Also on Thursday, Victoria Police will ramp up efforts to shut down a daily protest against Melbourne's strict stage-four lockdown.

Four men were arrested on Wednesday night at George Andrews Reserve in Dandenong, while officers also issued 11 fines.

It follows two arrests and 11 fines at the reserve on Monday night, plus 11 fines and one arrest at Tuesday.

"Absolutely I'm concerned and we will be taking further action," Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW.

"We will do what we can do and that's put more resources there and arrest more people.

"They might not be happy with the lockdown ... no-one is."

TV vision showed hundreds of people walking through Dandenong streets on Wednesday afternoon in a blatant breach of stage-four provisions.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum six extensions.

That is the same date Melbourne's stage-four rules and the stage three provisions for regional Victoria are scheduled to end.

Mr Andrews stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions for another year and rules would only remain "for so long as it is necessary".

As case numbers and several other key statistics fall, Peninsula Health confirmed on Wednesday night that 618 of its workers had been forced to isolate.

It follows an outbreak at its Frankston Hospital, with 44 cases still active among the health provider's staff.

