North Qld quolls getting tougher to spot

One of Australia's largest native predators, the spotted-tailed quoll, has itself become a victim, with researchers reporting a worrying decline in numbers.

The cat-like marsupial is found in southeast Australia, plus the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area of northeast Queensland.

It's the size of the latter group which has raised concerns.

"Just six populations remain, probably totalling less than 300 individuals, and two of those populations are on their last legs," James Cook University's Conrad Hoskin said on Wednesday.

"The Atherton Tablelands was once quoll heartland, but we can now only find one small population in a remote area there. Equally worrying is that the Lamb Range population, behind Cairns, appears to have recently gone extinct."

Rainforest clearing and vehicles are among the direct threats to the quoll, plus competition from feral cats and poisoning from cane toads, Dr Hoskins' report in the Journal of Mammalogy said.

"It's a spectacular animal. It's kind of like a spotted version of the Tasmanian devil," the researcher said.

"It's one of the top predators of the Wet Tropics rainforest, feeding on mammals like native rats and bandicoots on the ground, and ringtail possums up in the trees."

Quolls travel large distances, particularly during breeding season, Dr Hoskins said.

"There are now only a few wild areas large enough for these enigmatic predators to roam without encountering human threats."