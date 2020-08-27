National

Virus probe into Gold Coast luxury yacht

By AAP Newswire

Jeannette Young - AAP

1 of 1

A group who sailed from Victoria to Queensland aboard a luxury yacht under an exemption for repairs are being investigated.

Seven people arrived on the Gold Coast aboard the Lady Pamela on Monday, and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says the vessel was not supposed to stop during the journey.

"They were (also) only meant to have the people necessary to bring the yacht safely up to Queensland," she said.

"That's the issue that's being further investigated ... That's a very serious investigation."

All those who were aboard are now in hotel quarantine and their travel exemption to come to the Sunshine State for maintenance has been revoked.

Meanwhile, health authorities are urging people to continue coming forward for COVID-19 tests, saying there may be undiagnosed cases linked to a Brisbane youth detention centre cluster in the community.

It comes after an eleventh person linked to the centre tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

The new case was a known close contact of one of the other infected people and already in quarantine.

Despite this, Dr Young said there was still a risk of community transmission from the cluster, saying health officials had not found the source of the infection.

Latest articles

Sport

Prized Jerilderie event cancelled

After a near record year at the Jerilderie Gold Cup in 2019, the popular event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Early goes set up win for Dees

Jerilderie’s thirds stormed their way to their first win of the Picola & District League season, with a dominant win against Blighty on Saturday.

Southern Riverina News
Sport

Demons drop the ball against Redeyes

Blighty’s Under 17s scored their first win of the Picola & District League season when hosting Jerilderie for round three on Saturday. In what was a good game to watch despite the weather, the Redeyes came out in full force. Shelby-Le...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire