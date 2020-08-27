Sydney gyms, hospital cafe on health alert

A COVID-19 health alert has been issued for anyone who recently attended a dance class at an inner Sydney gym after a third person who visited another CDB gym was diagnosed with coronavirus.

NSW Health said anyone who attended the City Tattersalls gym between 8am to 2pm on August 19, 21 or 23 should get tested for COVID-19 and isolate at home for 14 days.

Other members of City Tattersalls should get tested if they have even the mildest symptoms.

One of the gym-goers went to the ground-floor Windscreens Cafe at Randwick's Royal Hospital for Women on Tuesday morning and authorities are trying to trace anyone who might be have been a close contact.

NSW Health also says anyone who attended a 7.40pm dance class at Virgin Gym at Zetland in the inner east on Monday should get tested and isolate at home for 14 days.

Anyone else who attended the gym from 7.30-10pm on Monday should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they appear.

Meanwhile, a trainee bus driver worked for three days between August 20-24 while infectious on routes in Blacktown, Rouse Hill, and Mt Druitt.

Meanwhile, Riverstone High School, Wyndham College, both in Sydney's northwest, and Schofields Public School in the west, were closed on Wednesday while coronavirus tests for students were processed.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday's case numbers.

Another student had an "equivocal" result and will be tested again, while two other students returned negative results but would be re-tested as an extra precaution.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases from 25,874 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday.

Those cases included one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and five which were locally acquired with no known source of infection, including a trainee bus driver who had limited contact with passengers while infectious.