Syd schools may have been exposed to virus

Schools, gyms and a hospital in Sydney are on the watch list for NSW health authorities after the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Three school communities are waiting to find out if they have been exposed as health authorities investigate possible virus cases in several students.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College, both in Sydney's northwest, and Schofields Public School in the west, were closed on Wednesday while coronavirus tests for those students were processed.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday's case numbers.

One student had an "equivocal" result and will be tested again, while two other students returned negative results but would be re-tested as an extra precaution.

HSC trial exams at Wyndham College will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, there is continued fallout after two positive cases visited City Tatts gym while infectious on August 19, 21 or 23.

All people who visited the gym between 8am and 2pm on any of those dates should be tested for COVID-19 and self isolate for a fortnight, NSW Health advised.

One of the gym-goers later attended Randwick's Royal Hospital for Women and its ground-floor Windscreens Cafe on the morning of August 25, and authorities are working to trace those who might be considered close contacts.

One of Tatts cases worked at 300 George St in the CBD, and the Apple store in Broadway shopping centre was also closed after being exposed to the virus on August 22.

NSW Health has not revealed the connection, but has also asked all members of the Active Dance class at Virgin Gym Zetland at 7.40pm on August 24 to be tested and isolate.

NSW's hotel quarantine system has again come under fire after one establishment was dumped from the program due to poor health and safety standards.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller noted audits of the system and the hotels were undertaken regularly and any found below par would be removed from the program.

Mr Fuller said two quarantine guards who contracted COVID-19 didn't break any rules in their roles, but one - a 22-year-old Campsie man - was fined for not self-isolating while he was waiting for his test result.

NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases from 25,874 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday.

Those cases included one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and five which were locally acquired with no known source of infection, including a trainee bus driver who had limited contact with passengers while infectious.