National

Albanese urges PM to adopt aged care plan

By AAP Newswire

ANTHONY ALBANESE PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Anthony Albanese has intensified pressure on the Morrison government over aged care, outlining a new plan to address critical issues in the troubled sector.

The federal opposition leader is continuing to attack the coalition for failings in nursing homes, which have been linked to more than 300 coronavirus deaths.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Thursday, Mr Albanese will urge the government to consider guaranteeing minimum staffing levels in residential facilities.

He wants the government to heed calls from aged care royal commissioners for independent measurement and public reporting of providers' performance.

The Labor plan also calls for a better surge workforce strategy, a key issue in devastating outbreaks that tore through nursing homes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Mr Albanese will say the royal commission should be given extra resources to look specifically at coronavirus in the sector while not delaying its final report.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is continuing to defend his government's spending on the sector and preparedness for coronavirus.

He has rejected calls to dump embattled Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, who has come under heavy pressure this week.

The government has made qualified apologies about issues in the sector while also pointing to problems in Victoria's coronavirus protection regime and health response.

Mr Morrison believes Australia's strong performance by international standards is also a key consideration.

He has flagged further aged care funding in the October 6 budget.

The Labor leader will call for the government to ensure funding transparency and accountability to support higher quality care.

The opposition wants better infection control training for staff and an assurance all facilities have enough personal protective equipment.

Mr Albanese argues the government is also hurting future seniors by allowing more people early access to superannuation.

"As coronavirus continues its awful march through our aged care sector, we are seeing many of our fellow Australians - desperate and painted into a corner - succumbing to the costly temptation to raid their own superannuation," he will say.

The speech is expected to criticise the government for not intervening to ensure a rise in the age pension.

Victoria suffered a steep rise in coronavirus deaths, with 24 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, taking the national toll to 549.

The state recorded another 149 infections, with new cases below 150 for the third consecutive day.

Latest articles

Sport

Prized Jerilderie event cancelled

After a near record year at the Jerilderie Gold Cup in 2019, the popular event has fallen victim to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Early goes set up win for Dees

Jerilderie’s thirds stormed their way to their first win of the Picola & District League season, with a dominant win against Blighty on Saturday.

Southern Riverina News
Sport

Demons drop the ball against Redeyes

Blighty’s Under 17s scored their first win of the Picola & District League season when hosting Jerilderie for round three on Saturday. In what was a good game to watch despite the weather, the Redeyes came out in full force. Shelby-Le...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Active Victoria coronavirus cases plummet

Despite active cases in Victoria plummeting by almost a third in one day, health authorities are more preoccupied with a marginal rise in new infections.

AAP Newswire