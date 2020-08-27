Albanese urges PM to adopt aged care plan

Anthony Albanese has intensified pressure on the Morrison government over aged care, outlining a new plan to address critical issues in the troubled sector.

The federal opposition leader is continuing to attack the coalition for failings in nursing homes, which have been linked to more than 300 coronavirus deaths.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Thursday, Mr Albanese will urge the government to consider guaranteeing minimum staffing levels in residential facilities.

He wants the government to heed calls from aged care royal commissioners for independent measurement and public reporting of providers' performance.

The Labor plan also calls for a better surge workforce strategy, a key issue in devastating outbreaks that tore through nursing homes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Mr Albanese will say the royal commission should be given extra resources to look specifically at coronavirus in the sector while not delaying its final report.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is continuing to defend his government's spending on the sector and preparedness for coronavirus.

He has rejected calls to dump embattled Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, who has come under heavy pressure this week.

The government has made qualified apologies about issues in the sector while also pointing to problems in Victoria's coronavirus protection regime and health response.

Mr Morrison believes Australia's strong performance by international standards is also a key consideration.

He has flagged further aged care funding in the October 6 budget.

The Labor leader will call for the government to ensure funding transparency and accountability to support higher quality care.

The opposition wants better infection control training for staff and an assurance all facilities have enough personal protective equipment.

Mr Albanese argues the government is also hurting future seniors by allowing more people early access to superannuation.

"As coronavirus continues its awful march through our aged care sector, we are seeing many of our fellow Australians - desperate and painted into a corner - succumbing to the costly temptation to raid their own superannuation," he will say.

The speech is expected to criticise the government for not intervening to ensure a rise in the age pension.

Victoria suffered a steep rise in coronavirus deaths, with 24 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, taking the national toll to 549.

The state recorded another 149 infections, with new cases below 150 for the third consecutive day.