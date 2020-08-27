Virus clouds business investment outlook

New figures showing a slump in business investment during the June quarter coincided with a steep decline in confidence as the nation went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Reserve Bank has warned a lack of business investment will be a significant drag on Australia's economic recovery from the first recession in nearly three decades.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday showed new private capital expenditure tumbled 5.9 per cent in the June quarter to $26.1 billion, to be 11.5 per cent down on the year.

The outlook for investment was also weak.

"Businesses are unwilling to undertake major investments while the outlook is so uncertain," BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said.

She said Thursday's report reinforces the view that monetary policy settings will need to remain very accommodating.

"It will also likely increase the calls for further support from the government," she said.

The decline was led by a 7.6 per cent slump in equipment, plant and machinery investment to $12.1 billion, to stand 13.8 per cent down on the year.

Investment in buildings and structures fell 4.4 per cent to $14 billion, a fall of 9.4 per cent from a year earlier.

The data feeds into next Wednesday's national accounts for the June quarter, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned will show a "very significant" economic contraction.

The Reserve Bank expects the economy shrank by seven per cent in the quarter, the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said output for the whole OECD area dropped by an unprecedented 9.8 per cent in the June quarter.

This was much larger than the 2.3 per cent contraction recorded in the March quarter 2009 and at the height of the global financial crisis.

Looking ahead to 2020/21, the latest estimate for Australian business investment is $98.6 billion, 12.6 per cent lower than this time last year.

Mr Morrison did not believe business confidence was being affected by the trade argy-bargy between Australia and China.

"Australia has always been, under our government, very clear and very consistent about where we stand on important issues regarding our interests and our sovereignty, as have China," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

"That clarity creates certainty."