Business confidence drop to hit investment

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

New figures will show whether a record collapse in business confidence because of the coronavirus resulted in a large downturn in investment.

Economists expect a drop in investment to weigh on the economic growth result in next Wednesday's national accounts, which will confirm Australia is suffering its first recession in nearly three decades.

Economists predict June quarter private business capital expenditure data due for release on Thursday will show a hefty tumble of 7.9 per cent, extending the 1.6 per cent fall in the first three months of the year.

However, Wednesday's construction report from the June quarter showed only a modest decline of 0.7 per cent when economists were expecting a far steeper fall.

While overall building construction dropped 3.9 per cent, engineering surged 3.8 per cent.

"This suggests that mining investment could have been stronger than thought," ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said on the rise in engineering.

The construction result has raised some upside risk to economists overall growth forecasts for the June quarter, which range from a contraction of just under six per cent to more than seven per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned parliament on Wednesday the contraction will still be "very significant".

The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter and a second consecutive negative quarter will constitute a technical recession.

The June quarter national accounts are due on September 2.

