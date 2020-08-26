National

Second man charged over online AFL threats

By AAP Newswire

A second man has been charged in connection to alleged online threats directed at dual Richmond AFL premiership defender Dylan Grimes.

A 54-year-old Mitcham man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with stalking and using a telecommunications device to menace.

The suspect was granted bail and will appear at Ringwood Magistrates' Court on December 16.

It comes after Victoria Police raided a Frankston property on Monday and arrested a 39-year-old man over an investigation into online harassment.

Grimes was targeted by cyber cowards after he was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Richmond's 12-point victory over Essendon.

The free kick against Jake Stringer came as Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti was running into an open goal, ruling out a certain Essendon major that would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

The 29-year-old received death threats on social media after the incident.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said he was proud of how Grimes had handled the situation.

"It's really disappointing that people do this. It's obviously a matter in front of the courts now so we'll leave it at that," Hardwick told reporters on Wednesday.

"But we couldn't be prouder of Dylan and the AFL community for standing up to these sort of incidents.

"Life's tough at the moment, we don't need people putting us down even further."

