DIY terrorism author due for jail release

By AAP Newswire

Belal Khazaal (file image) - AAP

A former Qantas cabin cleaner jailed for producing a do-it-yourself terrorism manual will be subject to an interim control order when his 12-year sentence expires within days.

Belal Saadallah Khazaal, then 39, was in 2008 found guilty in the NSW Supreme Court of making a document connected with assistance in a terrorist act and knowing about that connection.

The 110-page book, compiled in September 2003 and titled Provisions Of The Rules of Jihad, was described as a "practical guide to achieving martyrdom". It was published online in Arabic.

The book included advice on techniques of assassination and listed countries of targets for assassination, including holders of public office in a number of countries, including Australia.

The former editor of Call to Islam magazine was jailed for 12 years with a non-parole period of nine years.

The term will expire on August 30.

The Australian Federal Police applied to the Federal Court for an interim control order, which imposes obligations, prohibitions and restrictions on a released person to protect the public from a terrorist act.

Khazaal didn't oppose an interim control order but did challenge some of the proposed conditions.

Justice Michael Wigney on Wednesday made the order, but the conditions and his reasons will not be publicly released until certain information is redacted from the judgment.

An interim order is the first step in the making of a final order which will be argued and decided at a future date.

