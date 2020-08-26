National

Serial SA sex offender denied release

By AAP Newswire

Chief Justice Chris Kourakis (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A South Australian man who brutally bashed and tried to rape a 65-year-old woman in her Port Augusta home in 2002 has been denied release from prison with a judge ruling he's still at risk of reoffending.

Jacob Arthur Wichen was jailed for 10 years over the attack after pleading guilty to aggravated serious criminal trespass and assault with intent to rape.

It came after his previous convictions for attempted rape in 1992 and 1994, and indecent assault in 1998.

A Supreme Court judge later ruled he was incapable of controlling his sexual instincts and ordered he be detained until further order.

In 2017, Wichen applied for release on licence, but in a judgment on Wednesday, Chief Justice Chris Kourakis dismissed his application after taking evidence for several days and hearing expert psychiatric testimony.

"Unfortunately, the serious abuse to which Mr Wichen was exposed as a child and the innate disposition manifested by his previous offending, precludes me from being satisfied that Mr Wichen is now willing, within the statutory definition of that term, to control his sexual instincts," Justice Kourakis ruled.

"I find that, as much as I am sure Mr Wichen would make strong attempts to control his sexual instincts, there is more than a merely negligible risk of reoffending.

"I find that if an opportunity to commit an offence were to arise, there is a significant risk that Mr Wichen would fail to exercise appropriate control."

Justice Kourakis said Wichen was "trapped in a paradox".

"He has already served close to the minimum non-parole period reserved for offences of murder," the chief justice said.

"However, unless and until he has an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to exercise appropriate control in ordinary social circumstances outside prison, his fate is largely determined by his past."

Latest articles

Rugby

Waratahs set for Super stoush with Rebels

The NSW Waratahs are vowing to bring the physicality to Leichhardt Oval for Saturday night’s must-win Super Rugby AU clash with the Melbourne Rebels.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bulldogs’ bad NRL timing to sign Green

Canterbury have announced the signing of injured Newcastle half Blake Green on a one-year NRL deal for 2021.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane’s NRL head coach when the club’s horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID alert for Brisbane flight, cafe

A woman who stayed in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus on returning to Japan, sparking a health alert from Queensland authorities.

AAP Newswire