Christian Brothers face new WA abuse claim

The Christian Brothers are facing another historical child sexual abuse damages claim in Western Australia which could eclipse the $1.3 million it was recently ordered to pay to an elderly victim.

WA's District Court has granted leave to a 75-year-old man to commence action over "horrendous" abuse he allegedly suffered under the Brothers' care between 1954 and 1961 at Bindoon farm school in the state's Wheatbelt.

It's alleged the perpetrators included some Christian Brothers and other residents at the institution.

Judge Andrew Stavrianou last week granted the man leave to pursue the action and for previous settlements to be set aside.

His published judgment reveals the man's claim includes a loss of earning capacity, including interest, of more than $1.9 million.

The judge said he was unable to precisely determine what compensation the man might receive in the event of a successful claim.

He noted that in 2014, the Christian Brothers through its lawyers had accepted that the man had "suffered egregiously" whilst in the group's care.

The man entered into settlement agreements in 2009 and 2014.

He applied to have those agreements set aside after WA's government in 2018 removed a time limit on child sex abuse survivors taking legal action.

The Christian Brothers opposed the 2014 deed being set aside, claiming it was the product of a fair and even process.

But the judge found the man had been left with no real choice but to accept what he was offered.

The alleged victim was born in the United Kingdom and placed into an orphanage at age five, before being sent to Bindoon four years later.

In a 2019 affidavit, he said he had been cheated of a normal, healthy life.

"For many years, I blamed myself and experienced immense guilt and shame for what occurred at Bindoon," he said.

He said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and frequently experienced debilitating panic attacks.

To date, he had received just over $400,000 in relation to claims for abuse, the bulk stemming from the 2014 settlement.

The Christian Brothers were earlier this year ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in damages to a victim of historical child sexual abuse in WA.

John Thomas Lawrence, 75, suffered horrific abuse over eight years at the Clontarf and Castledare institutions in Perth in the 1950s.

The Christian Brothers admitted liability but had sought to minimise Mr Lawrence's compensation on the basis the child migrant from the UK would have had poor economic and educational prospects regardless of the abuse.

His was the first case to go to trial under WA's new laws.