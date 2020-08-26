Man allegedly wanted wife, pastor dead

A Melbourne man accused of conspiring to murder his wife and a pastor has access to more than $1.2 million in cash, but he's willing to give it up if he can be bailed.

The man, who cannot be named, has also volunteered to wear an ankle monitor restricting his movements, but police fear it's too great a risk.

The 27-year-old has found himself in custody for the first time, charged with conspiracy and incitement to murder and making threats to kill.

It's alleged on several occasions last year he beat his wife with a shovel, forced her to sleep outside and pointed a loaded shotgun at her, telling her he was going to kill her and that no one would ever know.

She left him after he allegedly beat her with a chair and frying pan, and told her "you know how much money I have, I can pay someone to come after you".

In a bail application in Victoria's Supreme Court a policeman said they'd discovered the man had access to more than $1.2 million.

Police allege the man was also abusive toward his mother, who left his father several years ago because of domestic violence.

She sought counselling from her pastor, a man her husband blamed for ending their marriage.

It's alleged the man helped his father compile and print a dossier of information to give to a hitman when arranging the murder.

The court heard the man's father met with a hitman in a Bunnings car park and that the father said he was 95 per cent certain he wanted his son's wife killed and her body to "disappear, vanish" but needed time to think about it.

He allegedly said he was 2000 per cent certain that he wanted the pastor murdered.

They agreed a price of $40,000 per kill, with a $5000 deposit, the court heard.

An officer said the father told the hitman he couldn't afford both murders at once, and wanted the pastor to go first because he was a "shifty asshole".

Three weeks later he met with the hitman again, handing over $4950 in cash and a dossier including photos of the pastor and his daughter, and information about church and the child's school.

The court heard the son's fingerprints were on the documents.

His lawyer Phil Dunn QC said the man believed this was a "very easily explained series of events" and that the man's father had "gone off on his own".

Nothing connected the accused and the hitman, he said.

Mr Dunn said the only way his client could be bailed was if the cash was transferred to his solicitor or accountant's trust accounts and accessible only with police permission.

He said an ankle monitoring bracelet, giving him limited movement between home, work and church, would allow constant monitoring.

Justice Lex Lasry will hand down his decision at a later date.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)