Would-be bomber challenges parole refusal

Australia's first convicted would-be terrorist has disavowed violent extremism, says his lawyer who's challenging a decision to refuse him parole after more than 16 years in jail.

The April decision by federal Attorney-General Christian Porter was one "no reasonable person" would have made given Faheem Khalid Lodhi's "exceptional circumstances", Ragni Mathur said on Wednesday.

Lodhi was jailed in 2006 for 20 years with a non-parole period of 15 years, after being found guilty by a NSW Supreme Court jury of plotting to bomb the national electricity grid.

The then 37-year-old Pakistani-born architect had sought prices for chemicals, and possessed maps and bomb-making instructions.

He was eligible for release on parole in April 2019, but Mr Porter refused the request then and again one year later.

In Lodhi's Federal Court application for a judicial review, Ms Mathur noted her client's extraordinary and exceptional circumstances involving his having admitted his guilt and "disavowed his violent extremist ideology".

She cited reports referring to him having made slow but steady progress through the prison classifications, now being in minimum security, which was deemed to be "a significant achievement" for a terror-related offender.

There was no evidence to rebut a genuine shift in Lodhi's thinking, largely due to jail deradicalisation programs.

Lodhi admitted being "completely wrong" in his previous stance, having misunderstood his religion and his responsibilities as a Muslim living in Australia.

He asked for forgiveness after realising Islam does not allow followers to take the law into their own hands and condemned ISIS violence which he saw as causing a tremendous damage to Islam.

Lodhi was now clean-shaven, wanting "his outside appearance to reflect what is on the inside" in relation to his moderate level of religious commitment, Ms Mathur said.

She said Lodhi, who had held the trusted role of a jail clerk for more than two years, posed a low risk of offending and had an insight into his past behaviour.

She also referred to the absence of reasons given by Mr Porter for his refusal.

"It is not a case of inadequate reasons, they are simply unknown."

But Trent Glover, for the attorney-general, said "brevity by no means establishes a failure to give reasons" and said they should not be gone over with a tooth comb to find error.

He noted the attorney-general's acceptance of the Australian Federal Police view that an integral part of assessing future risk was having regard to past events.

"Viewed objectively, the crimes were the most serious known to the commonwealth criminal law."

The presence of more factors in favour of parole than against does not mean the application should be granted, Mr Glover said.

He also said Lodhi would benefit from a transition-to-community program, given he had not been in the outside world for more than 16 years and had only been in minimum security for less than one year.

Justice Robert Bromwich reserved his decision.