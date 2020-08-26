Pusey didn’t taunt dying police: lawyers

Richard Pusey wasn't taunting a police officer dying after a Melbourne freeway crash when he told her "all I wanted was to go home and have my sushi," lawyers say.

The Porsche-driving mortgage broker wants prosecutors to drop a charge of outraging public decency over the April Eastern Freeway crash that killed Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and three of her colleagues.

Pusey is not accused of causing the crash, but is charged for filming the scene, walking up to Sen Const Taylor and saying "there you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing".

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car," he said, after a truck crashed into officers who had pulled Pusey over for alleged speeding and a drug test.

The 42-year-old was initially charged with offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, drug possession and the destruction of evidence.

Two months later, he was slapped with another charge of outraging public decency.

Pusey's lawyers don't contest the fact he filmed the scene and made the comments.

But Dermot Dann QC told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday it didn't amount to outraging public decency. He also said the charge itself was not even valid under Australian law.

"He cannot be described as taunting any of the police officers," Mr Dann said.

"Someone creative has decided to charge Mr Pusey with this offence. It says nothing about the validity of the charge or whether it is recognised in this state."

Prosecutor Robyn Harper agreed Pusey's comments at the scene were "not taunting".

But she argued their tone, the manner in which they were said and the fact it all occurred in front of witnesses did amount to an outrage of public decency.

"(The charge's) lack of use (in Australia) doesn't mean it doesn't exist," Ms Harper said, urging magistrate Donna Bakos to commit Pusey to stand trial.

Pusey's lawyers have repeatedly said he wants to resolve the case and avoid a trial.

But both sides remain at an impasse.

The case is due back in court on October 7.