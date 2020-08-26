National

Govt departments investigated by WorkSafe

By AAP Newswire

The Stamford Plaza Hotel in Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Government departments and security companies involved in Victoria's botched hotel quarantine program are being investigated by WorkSafe.

Chief executive Colin Radford has told a parliamentary inquiry the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions are among 20 duty holders being investigated for COVID-19 breaches.

He said the work practices of security companies at eight workplaces are also under scrutiny.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy stressed occupational health and safety investigations were common.

"If you put COVID aside, healthcare is again one of the highest-ranked occupational health and safety areas of risk," she told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry on Wednesday.

"Government is not immune from occupational health and safety laws. Government is investigated when there is a suggestion or a complaint or a potential assertion of a breach of a duty and that is the way it should be."

Ms Hennessy confirmed "the Crown is not immune" to the workplace manslaughter laws passed by state parliament earlier this year.

About 99 per cent of Victoria's second COVID wave can be traced to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels where returned overseas travellers were quarantined.

In late May, when the virus first broke out of the hotels, 19 people in Victoria had died from COVID-19. The state's death toll is now 462.

Ms Hennessy sought to distance herself from the program, telling the inquiry she played no part in setting it up or the decision to hire private security guards.

"I did not bear any ministerial role in the establishment of hotel quarantine so I can't really speak to those early decisions," she said.

The program is now being overseen by Corrections Victoria, with the responsibility for the program transferred from Health Minister Jenny Mikakos to Ms Hennessy.

Ms Hennessy was the state's health minister between 2014 and 2018.

Meanwhile, WorkSafe inspectors have visited 873 high-risk worksites over the past five weeks and issued 196 notices to businesses not complying with coronavirus restrictions, more than half based in Melbourne.

About 23 per cent were found to not be complying with "overall" restrictions, 17 per cent not complying with strict cleaning regulations and 14 per cent not appropriately physical distancing.

Some 1108 fines handed out by Victoria Police to individuals are under review.

Latest articles

World

Republicans tout Trump despite virus woes

First lady Melania Trump acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19 but the Republican convention preferred to talk up her husband’s importance to the economy.

AAP Newswire
World

China protests as US spy plane eyes drills

The Chinese government says a US spy plane’s flight over the country’s north could easily have caused an “unexpected incident”.

AAP Newswire
World

Christchurch victims share tales of grief

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced in New Zealand’s High Court after three days of spine-tingling testimony from victims of his crimes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID alert for Brisbane flight, cafe

A woman who stayed in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus on returning to Japan, sparking a health alert from Queensland authorities.

AAP Newswire