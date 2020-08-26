National

Feds clash over future of coal-fired power

By AAP Newswire

A coal-fired power station in the NSW Hunter Valley. - AAP

1 of 1

Moderate Liberals have clashed with their Nationals colleagues over the future of coal-fired power in Australia.

The Morrison government promised during last year's election campaign to fund a feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland, writing a cheque for up to $4 million.

While the Nationals are spruiking the Collinsville project's job-creating potential, some Liberal MPs say it doesn't stack up.

Sydney Liberal MP Jason Falinski says there are better energy options.

He thinks the feasibility study should still go ahead because it was an election commitment.

"But it will not lead to a new coal-fired power station being built," Mr Falinski said on Wednesday.

"There are more economically efficient and environmentally cleaner options for power generation in Australia."

Sydney Liberal MPs Dave Sharma and Trent Zimmerman have made similar comments, saying new coal-fired power stations don't stack up.

Labor is trying to stop the feasibility study through a disallowance motion in the Senate, with the support of the Greens.

The federal opposition has also asked the auditor-general to investigate the grant, after revelations Shine Energy was asked to apply for the money after the government had already announced it was successful.

Latest articles

National

Feds clash over future of coal-fired power

A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld construction union quits Labor’s left

A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.

AAP Newswire
National

Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told university arts students to “mix and match” subjects as he seeks to double their fees.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire