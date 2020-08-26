National

Qld construction union quits Labor’s left

By AAP Newswire

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar leaves the Federal Court - AAP

1 of 1

A powerful construction union has dumped the Queensland Labor party's left faction two months out from the state election, labelling it a "protection racket for dud" politicians.

The Queensland branch of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) says it can be a more effective advocate for workers without the faction.

The left's leadership vacuum has seen a once-powerful voice for workers dissolve into "a creche for party hacks", construction division secretary Michael Ravbar said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said its internal struggles had meant not enough resources were being devoted to policy platforms reflecting socially and economically progressive values.

"In the process, the faction has become little more a protection racket for dud members, such as Jackie Trad, who as former deputy premier bears much of the blame for the failure," Mr Ravbar said.

He said left faction had "lost touch with their working-class roots".

Mr Ravbar said the CFMEU would remain affiliated with the ALP but would be a more potent force without any formal factional links.

Latest articles

National

Feds clash over future of coal-fired power

A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld construction union quits Labor’s left

A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.

AAP Newswire
National

Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told university arts students to “mix and match” subjects as he seeks to double their fees.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire