National

Streamlined green laws head to parliament

By AAP Newswire

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley - AAP

1 of 1

The first steps are being taken towards a so-called single-touch environmental approval system for major projects.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley will introduce a bill to the federal parliament on Thursday which she says will make minor technical amendments, paving the way for the states to take a key role in approvals.

Labor wants an independent watchdog established, while the Greens say the laws should be delayed at least until a final report into the system is completed in October.

The premiers agreed to streamline the system at a national cabinet meeting on July 24.

They are seeking a 50 per cent reduction in commonwealth assessment and approval times, from an average of 3.5 years to 21 months.

Ms Ley said the national environmental standards underpinning the system are still the subject of consultation.

However she will not wait for former competition watchdog Graeme Samuel's final report to take action.

Ms Ley said the government had no intention of creating a separate agency, however it would be an "independent regulatory process".

"Why build a totally separate agency if these functions can be done within government and done well - this is about outcomes, not design," she told Sky News on Wednesday.

Talks are also underway involving Indigenous affairs and environment ministers from across the country on ensuring Indigenous heritage is better protected.

In May, mining giant Rio Tinto destroyed ancient Aboriginal rock shelters in WA's Pilbara region.

Ms Ley said she and Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt would be meeting with their state and territory counterparts to discuss ways to ensure such actions never again occur.

Latest articles

National

Feds clash over future of coal-fired power

A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld construction union quits Labor’s left

A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.

AAP Newswire
National

Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told university arts students to “mix and match” subjects as he seeks to double their fees.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire