National

Trigger point for emergency aged care plan

By AAP Newswire

Leader of the Victorian Aged Care Response Centre Joe Buffone - AAP

1 of 1

Aged care emergency response centres will pop up across the country should coronavirus case numbers increase.

Scott Morrison mapped out the plan with state and territory leaders at the latest national cabinet meeting.

A response centre has already been established in Victoria, where hundreds of nursing home residents have died from coronavirus.

State or federal governments can stand up other centres.

"The trigger for that is the medical evidence, the state of the pandemic, should it escalate to the level or move towards the level we've seen in Victoria," the prime minister told reporters on Wednesday.

The NSW and Queensland governments are most alert to the need as they both handle a handful of virus clusters.

The federal government is facing ongoing scrutiny of its response to aged care outbreaks in Victoria.

Mr Morrison has launched a scathing attack on Victoria to deflect responsibility, putting the blame on the state's hotel quarantine, testing and tracing systems.

He has also tried to alleviate concerns by arguing Australia has done better in regards to aged care virus outbreaks compared to other countries.

"I would hope that that brings at least some comfort," the prime minister said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says he was shocked Mr Morrison argued 97 per cent of aged care facilities have had no infections.

"It is a heartless comment," he told the Seven Network.

"These people are saying goodbye to their loved ones on FaceTime. And they deserve better than just the prime minister saying that 97 per cent is okay."

Labor is calling for the Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck's scalp after he was unable to tell a Senate inquiry how many residents had died in aged care facilities.

"He is just not up to it," Mr Albanese said.

Latest articles

National

Feds clash over future of coal-fired power

A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld construction union quits Labor’s left

A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.

AAP Newswire
National

Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told university arts students to “mix and match” subjects as he seeks to double their fees.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire